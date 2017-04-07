Sonic Corp. Customer Data Breach Litigation Settlement

Welcome to the Sonic Corporation Customer Data Breach Litigation Settlement Website

A Settlement has been reached with Sonic in a class action lawsuit asserting claims against several Sonic entities relating to a data breach arising out of a third-party cyber attack in 2017 that targeted the point of sale systems of Sonic Drive-In locations in an effort to steal customer payment card information (the “Data Breach”). Sonic denies all of the claims in the lawsuit. The Settlement does not establish who is right, and is not an admission of fault, but rather reflects a compromise to end the lawsuit.

The Settlement includes all residents of the United States of America who made a purchase at any one of the 325 impacted Sonic Drive-In locations and paid using a credit or debit card from April 7, 2017 through October 28, 2017 (the “Relevant Time Period”).

The Settlement provides payments to people who submit valid and timely claims attesting (i) that they made a purchase using a credit or debit card at one of the 325 impacted Sonic Drive-In locations during the Relevant Time Period (Category 1), or (ii) that they made a purchase using a credit or debit card at one of the 325 impacted Sonic Drive-In locations during the Relevant Time Period and that they experienced fraudulent or unauthorized charges on the credit or debit card used at the impacted location any time thereafter up through February 28, 2018 (Category 2).

For a list of the 325 impacted Sonic Drive-In locations, click here.

YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OPTIONS IN THIS SETTLEMENT Submit a Claim This is the only way to receive a payment to compensate you for losses which you believe you suffered as a result of the Data Breach. Ask to be Excluded You will not receive a payment, but you will retain any rights you currently have with respect to Sonic and the issues in this lawsuit. This is the only option that allows you to bring your own lawsuit against Sonic related to the Data Breach. Object Write to the Court about why you do not like the Settlement. Go to the Hearing Ask to speak in Court about the fairness of the Settlement. Do Nothing Get no payment. Give up rights to submit a claim or bring a different lawsuit against Sonic related to the Data Breach.

These rights and options - and the deadlines to exercise them- are explained in this Notice.

The Court in charge of this lawsuit still has to decide whether to grant final approval of the Settlement. Payments will be made only after the Court grants final approval of the Settlement and after any appeals are resolved.